Alumni Watch (May 7)

Softball
Corban senior Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was named to the all-Cascade Collegiate Conference first team and was also the conference’s Gold Glove winner at shortstop.
In 46 games this spring, Buhrkuhl is batting .373 with five home runs, five triples, five doubles, 31 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and six sacrifices.
She has a conference-best 104 assists and a fielding percentage of .959.
In four games at top-ranked Southern Oregon in Ashland, Buhrkuhl was a combined 0 for 10 with a run scored. Game scores were 8-0 and 13-5 April 30 and 9-1 and 14-4 Saturday, all in five innings.
Oregon Tech junior infielder Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was selected to the all-CCC second team.
She was a combined 6 for 11 with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in Oregon Tech’s four home wins against Eastern Oregon in Klamath Falls.
Game scores were 2-1 in eight innings and 5-1 April 30 and 5-0 and 9-1 in five innings Saturday.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 9 with a home run, double, two RBIs, a run scored and a sacrifice in Puget Sound’s four game games against Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Pitching in Saturday’s first game, a 3-2 defeat, she gave up five hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts in 3⅓ innings. The Loggers lost the second game 8-1 and on Sunday lost 8-3 and won 3-2.
***
Tyler Warden (Monroe) allowed one hit, two earned runs and four walks with a strikeout in a two-inning start April 30 in Linfield’s 7-6 win at George Fox in Newberg.
Warden, a freshman, is 1-0 with a 2.00 earned-run average with seven strikeouts, six walks and no extra-base hits allowed in nine innings this season.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 8 with a double and two RBIs in Willamette’s four home losses to Whitworth in Salem. Game scores were 8-0 in six innings and 11-2 in five innings on Saturday and 9-1 in five innings and 10-3 on Sunday.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 3 with a walk in two Black Hills State home games against Colorado School of Mines in Spearfish, South Dakota. The Yellow Jackets lost 6-2 Saturday and tied 4-4 Sunday.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was 0 for 5 April 30 in Oregon State’s 4-3 loss at Stanford in 13 innings.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) set a shot put meet record with a winning toss of 64 feet, ¼ inch Saturday at the OSU High Performance meet. That’s an outdoor personal best that puts him 17th in the country.
Short was also fifth in the discus (166-4).
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) won his 1,500-meter heat in 4 minutes, 0.74 seconds.
Western Oregon’s Brennen Sorah (Santiam Christian) was eighth in the high jump (5-10½). Competing unattached, Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 16th in the 800 (1:53.8). Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was 34th (1:57.27).
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was 10th in the shot put (45-2½) and discus (153-3).
***
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was ninth in the shot put (38-11) and 14th in the discus (119-3) at the Buc Scoring Invite in Spokane, Washington.
Baseball
Puget Sound junior right-hander Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) was named the Northwest Conference pitcher of the week after he allowed three hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort Saturday in Puget Sound’s 4-1 home win against Whitworth in Tacoma, Washington.
Shellhammer (5-1) is third in the conference in wins (five) and earned-run average (2.78). His 45 strikeouts are good for seventh.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 15 with a double, five RBIs, three walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice in Wenatchee Valley’s four games against Blue Mountain.
Wenatchee Valley won 7-5 and lost 4-2 April 29 in Pendleton and won 10-2 and 10-8 Sunday in Wenatchee, Washington.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 5 for 18 with three doubles, two RBIs, one walk, four runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in Corban’s four games at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed 10 hits, three earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in a four-inning start Saturday in Corban’s 14-7 win in the second game of a doubleheader.
Corban also won the first game, 7-6. Oregon Tech won 5-1 and 12-11 Sunday.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 11 with a double, five RBIs, three walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Chemeketa’s four games with Southwestern Oregon.
Teammate Azel Bumpus (Corvallis) was a combined 0 for 3 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Chemeketa won 16-1 in seven innings and 6-3 on April 30 at home in Salem and won 9-8 and lost 8-0 Sunday in Coos Bay.
***
Brian McClelland (Philomath) allowed no hits or earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts in 2⅔ innings of relief Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 2-1 win in eight innings at Clackamas in Oregon City.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 7 with two doubles, nine walks and a sacrifice in Willamette’ four-game home split with Pacific in Salem.
The Bearcats lost 8-5 and won 5-4 Saturday and lost 10-3 and won 8-2 Sunday.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 8 with one RBI, four walks, one run scored and a sacrifice in Oregon State’s three games at UCLA. The Beavers lost 6-5 and 2-0 and won 5-3.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored Monday in George Fox’s 8-7 home win against Linfield in the first game of a doubleheader in Newberg.
Teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was 0 for 3 in the second game, a 4-2 win. Lien was 1 for 3 and Leonard 0 for 2 Friday in a 6-1 home loss to Linfield.
Men’s soccer
Roman Gabriel (Corvallis) made three saves in goal Sunday in Oregon State’s 2-1 overtime loss to Virginia Tech in an NCAA tournament game in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Women’s track and field
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.01) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:49.43) Saturday at the OSU High Performance Meet.
Tuesday, Martin ran a leg on Idaho State’s second-place 4x400 relay (4:09.99) at the Weber State Twilight meet in Ogden, Utah.
Also at OSU, George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.29) and ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:51.53).
Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for 12th in the high jump (5-½). Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was 16th in the discus (124-3) and 18th in the hammer (142-6).
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was 15th in the 400 hurdles (1:10.56) and 25th in the 100 hurdles (19.02).
Oregon State’s Isabella Ayala (Lebanon) was 16th in the 1,500 (4:50.21). Pacific’s Annie Berry (West Albany) was 23rd in the 5,000 (18:34.75).
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) eighth in the 10,000 in 37:57 at the America East Championships in Lowell, Massachusetts.
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was seventh in the 100 hurdles preliminaries (14.75) and ran on the fifth-pace 4x400 relay (4:01.0) at the Pacwest Championships in Fresno, California.
***
Puget Sound’s Alanna Volk (Crescent Valley) was sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:18.18) and 10th in the pole vault (8-11) at the Ralph Vernacchia Meet in Bellingham, Washington.
Men’s basketball
Ayden Foster (South Albany) had 15 points, five rebounds and two assists Wednesday in Linn-Benton’s 65-63 home loss to Lane.
Toby Stueve (Philomath) added two rebounds and one assist and Garrett Workinger (Scio) one rebound and one steal for the Roadrunners.
Foster had 14 points, eight rebounds and a steal Saturday in a 91-70 home loss to Chemeketa.
Workinger added seven points and a steal and Stueve four points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Women’s basketball
Lane’s Sarah Ball (West Albany) and Linn-Benton’s Blake Barbee (South Albany) each had one rebound Wednesday in Lane’s 60-49 road win at LB.
Saturday, Ball had five points and a rebound Saturday in a 63-50 home win against Clackamas in Eugene. Also Saturday, Barbee had one assist in a 62-54 home win against Chemeketa.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.