American League baseball: Corvallis scores three in bottom of seventh to beat Portland

Corvallis Gerding Builders scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night to take a 4-3 win against Portland Eastside in an American Legion baseball game at Taylor Field.

Portland scored a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to lead 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jackson Van Eyk doubled to drive in a run after Nick Webster reached on a throwing error as the leadoff batter.

After a strikeout and two intentional walks, Justin Misfeldt made it 3-2 with a run-scoring groundout.

Azel Bumpus then struck out for what would have been third out, but the ball got away Portland catcher Ethan Anderson with runners at second and third.

Anderson retrieved the ball and tossed it to pitcher Nick Geertsen, who thought there was a force and touched home plate with his foot before the runner arrived. But there was no force and the winning run scored.

Luke Killinger pitched the final two innings to get the win. He struck out five and walked four. At the plate, he was 2 for 3 with a double.

Van Eyk had two doubles in all and Bumpus another for Corvallis (1-4).

Marketmen starting pitcher Tyler Seiber went five innings. He allowed Portland’s only two hits, a pair of first-inning singles. He struck out three and walked three.

