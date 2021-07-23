 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball: Corvallis ends season with loss in state play-in game
American Legion baseball: Corvallis ends season with loss in state play-in game

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen finished their Friday with a 5-3 loss to Sherwood in an American Legion state play-in game in Sherwood.

ROSEBURG — Corvallis couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit Friday afternoon, falling 5-3 to Sherwood in an American Legion AAA baseball state tournament play-in game at Legion Stadium.

Luke Killinger had a home run and Marcus Allen a double for the Gerding Builders Marketmen, who end their season at 17-15. Corvallis finished second in Area III.

Sherwood (15-7), the designated visiting team, scored two runs in the third inning and single runs in the fourth and fifth. Corvallis got three back in the sixth and Sherwood tacked on another in the seventh.

Killinger, the Marketmen’s starting pitcher, allowed seven hits, four earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. In relief, Allen gave up three hits, one earned run and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Teammate Cameron Ordway walked twice and scored a run.

Sherwood advances to the eight-team, double-elimination tournament, which begins Saturday in Roseburg.

Sherwood 5, Corvallis 3

SHERWOOD;002;110;1;—;5;10;0

CORVALLIS;000;003;0;—;3;5;0

Corvallis battery: Dewey, Allen (5) and Hattori. 2B: #33 (S), #20 (S), Allen (C). 3B: #33 (S). HR: Killinger (C).

Corvallis hits: Allen, Killinger, Webster, Hattori, Seiber

Corvallis RBIs: Killinger 2, Allen

