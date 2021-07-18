American Legion baseball: Improvement puts Corvallis back in state tournament hunt

Turning the season around came just in time for the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen.
The American Legion Area III baseball team won seven straight games before taking a back step with Sunday’s 9-3 home loss to Stayton-based Post 58.
But the Marketmen have made the improvement and put themselves in position to push for a state tournament berth.
“We’re working really hard in practice. We do things right. We’re much better than we were three weeks ago,” said Corvallis assistant coach Jim Owre.
Corvallis (15-13, 6-4 Area III) has a Monday doubleheader against Post 58 at Regis High School. The Marketmen need a sweep and the Crushers (7-3 Area III) just one win to claim Area III’s second seed. Corvallis would be third with one more loss.
Regardless of the results, both teams will play a Friday play-in game against different Portland-area teams in Roseburg for the right to be included in the eight-team, double-elimination state tournament, which begins Saturday in Roseburg.
The Marketmen were 8-12 overall and 1-3 in Area III after a 4-3 loss at Mid-Coast on July 6 in Newport. The next day, Corvallis swept a home doubleheader against Mid-Coast, 3-1 and 2-0, behind strong pitching performances by Justin Misfeldt and Jackson Van Eyk.
Misfeldt allowed seven hits, one unearned run and a walk with four strikeouts in the first game. Van Eyk gave up just one hit and walked none with eight strikeouts in the nightcap.
“Pitching is huge. When the guys are pounding the zone and throwing strikes, and giving us some plays in the outfield and infield it helps the game so much,” said teammate Carson Gerding. “Strikes are everything. It makes the game go forward.”
Michael Cale had a combined three hits and Nick Webster two hits and two RBIs on the day.
Corvallis followed that with a 3-2 nonleague win at Sherwood behind two doubles by Tyler Seiber and Cale, who scattered scattered four hits over a five-inning start.
The Marketmen then swept three games from Dallas Post 20 by a combined score of 20-12.
“When we first started playing we weren’t winning because we put up a couple runs in the first two innings and we wouldn’t battle back,” Corvallis’ Cameron Ordway said. “But these last few games, every game we’ve been battling back and been able to put up multiple runs in multiple innings.”
Last Tuesday, the Marketmen scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 nonleague road win against the Portland Barbers in Hillsboro.
Monday’s doubleheader will determine whether Corvallis plays Area II’s second-place (by finishing third in Area III) or Area II’s third-place team (should the Marketmen take second). Friday’s opponent for the Marketmen could be Beaverton or Sherwood, teams they are a combined 3-0 against this summer.
Corvallis has a nonleague game Tuesday at Springfield to close the regular season.
“We’ve been pitching pretty well and playing good defense for the most part,” Corvallis head coach Evan Hilberg said. “Our offense has gone up and down a little bit. The last couple weeks we’ve hit better, but we’ve got to continue to find ways to score runs against good teams because they’re going to have good arms up there (in Roseburg).”
Six of the seven games in the Marketmen’s win streak were decided by one or two runs. Corvallis is 12-3 in such games this summer, and Hilberg says that experience should be a positive for his team going forward.
The Marketmen got off to a good start offensively on Sunday with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
But as Owre described it, the team kind of “died at the plate.” Corvallis finished with five hits, none for extra bases. Gerding, Tyler Seiber, Marcus Allen, Luke Killinger, Cale each had a single.
In an atypical outing, three Marketmen pitchers collectively allowed nine hits, walked six and hit two batters, while the defense made three errors behind them. Nine runs is the most Corvallis has allowed all season.
Post 58 added single runs in the fourth and fifth then tacked on five in the seventh as Corvallis struggled to get outs, with four hits and three walks given up.
The Marketmen “have improved in a lot of different ways” while adjusting to taking a step up to American Legion baseball, including the mental and emotional factors.
“It took us a bunch of games to get that feel for what it means to go out and compete at the Legion level,” Hilberg said. “They’ve done a great job of turning it around and playing hard and figuring out how to play at that level.”
Azel Bumpus, a Corvallis High alum who is headed back to Chemeketa Community College for his second year, was the team’s only player with Legion experience entering the summer. He’s missed a large part of the season with a dislocated shoulder. Hilberg says his team has missed the on-field leadership Bumpus provides, in addition to his offensive and defensive skills.
Bumpus, who didn’t play Sunday, has been able to take a few at-bats as the team’s designated hitter the past few weeks when his shoulder is feeling good. But he’s not yet 100%, Hilberg said.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.