American Legion baseball: Marketmen fall at Springfield
American Legion baseball: Marketmen fall at Springfield

Justin Misfeldt had three hits and Jackson Van Eyk two RBIs Wednesday in Corvallis’ 8-4 loss at Springfield in an American Legion baseball game.

Van Eyk and Tyler Seiber each had home runs and Azel Bumpus added a double.

Nick Webster, the starting pitcher for Corvallis, allowed seven hits, eight earned runs and seven walks in five innings. Luke Killinger pitched a scoreless inning in relief with one strikeout.

The Marketmen were scheduled to host Springfield on Thursday night.

