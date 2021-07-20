 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball: Marketmen fall to Springfield
American Legion baseball: Marketmen fall to Springfield

Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 but Springfield scored single runs in each of its last three at-bats to take a 9-6 American Legion baseball win on Tuesday night.

Marcus Allen had three hits and Luke Killinger had two hits and drove in three runs in the loss. Cameron Ordway had two hits and one RBI as well.

The Marketmen will play a play Sherwood at 4 p.m. Friday in a play-in game in Roseburg for a berth into the AAA state tournament.

