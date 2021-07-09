 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball: Marketmen hold off Lobos
American Legion baseball: Marketmen hold off Lobos

SHERWOOD — Corvallis took a 2-0 lead then held on for a 3-2 win against Mountainside on Friday in an American Legion baseball game at Sherwood High School.

The Marketmen (10-12) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and never trailed. Mountainside got a run back in the fifth and Corvallis extended back to a two-run lead with one in the sixth. The Lobos scored once more in the seventh.

Tyler Seiber had two hits (both doubles) and Luke Killinger and Walker Still one apiece for Corvallis. Killinger and Seiber each had one RBI.

Michael Cale, the Marketmen's starting pitcher, allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk with one strikeout in five innings. In relief, Killinger gave up two hits and one earned run with one strikeout in two innings.

