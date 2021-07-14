American Legion baseball: Marketmen score five in seventh to win 10-9

HILLSBORO — Corvallis scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and Luke Killinger recorded three outs n the bottom half Tuesday as the Marketmen claimed a 10-9 nonleague road win against the Portland Barbers at Liberty High School.

Portland had a 3-0 lead after two innings and never trailed until the seventh. The Barbers led 8-1 after a five-run fourth inning before Corvallis came back with four in the fifth. Portland scored one more in the bottom of the fifth.

CJ Hattori had three hits and Marcus Allen, Killinger and Jackson Van Eyk two apiece for the Marketmen (15-12). Van Eyk knocked in three runs and Tyler Seiber and Killinger had two each.

Van Eyk had a home run and Carson Gerding, Noah Dewey, Allen and Killinger all had a double. Hattori added two stolen bases and Dewey one.

Justin Misfeldt, the Corvallis starting pitcher, allowed eight hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Killinger took the mound for the final three frames. He gave up four hits, one earned run and one walk with six strikeouts.

The Marketmen have now won seven straight and return to play Friday for an alumni game at Taylor Field before hosting Sherwood in another nonleague game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

