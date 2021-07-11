 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball: Marketmen sweep Dirtbags
0 Comments

American Legion baseball: Marketmen sweep Dirtbags

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerding Builders STOCK
Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen scored three times in the sixth inning to rally for an 8-7 win over the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags in the second game of an American Legion baseball Area 3 doubleheader on Sunday.

The Marketmen also won the opener, topping the Dirtbags 7-5.

Corvallis has now won six straight overall and five in a row in league play to improve to 14-12 overall and 6-3 in Area 3 play.

The Marketmen jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the nightcap but trailed 6-5 going to the sixth. Corvallis managed just four hits and Garrett Holpuch went 6⅔ innings with Adam Hernandez getting the final out to preserve the win.

In the opener, Luke Killinger and Tyler Seiber both drove in two runs as Corvallis rallied from an early 3-0 deficit with three runs in the third and three more in the fourth. Justin Misfeldt and Cameron Ordway both had two hits in the win.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ross, Knights clinch series
Community

Ross, Knights clinch series

  • Updated

A dominating performance by starter Ethan Ross powered the Corvallis Knights to a 6-4 victory over Bellingham on Wednesday night in a West Coa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News