American Legion baseball: Marketmen's game canceled
American Legion baseball: Marketmen's game canceled

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen non-league American Legion baseball game against the Sherwood Lobos, scheduled for Saturday evening, was canceled because Sherwood was unable to make the trip.

Gerding Builders (15-12 overall, 6-3 Area 3) closes its home schedule Sunday at noon with a game against the Stayton Post 58 Crushers; those two teams wrap up the Area 3 season Monday with a doubleheader in Stayton. The Sunday-Monday series will determine the No. 2 seed from Area 3.

Gerding Builders finishes its regular season with a non-league game Tuesday evening at Springfield. The Marketmen are assured a place in the postseason and will play one of the play-in games for the state tournament on Friday in Roseburg.

On Friday night, the current Gerding Builders squad defeated the Alumni 9-6 in their annual exhibition game. Twenty-five former Marketmen returned to Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field to take part in the contest.

