Area baseball players find opportunity in Wild Wild West League

James Anderson was left with nowhere to play baseball this summer after an opportunity was wiped out by the coronavirus.

The same for former Crescent Valley High School teammate Ben Leid, who was also looking for somewhere to get ready for another collegiate season next spring.

With few possibilities to swing the bat in an organized setting, both jumped at the chance to play in the four-team Wild Wild West League, which will play a one-month season with extensive precautions in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I am absolutely blessed,” Anderson said. “I know a lot of guys aren’t able to play this summer. I’m just really thankful that I’m one of the few that got chosen to play in the Wild Wild West League.”

Added Leid, of being asked to play: “I basically said yeah on the spot because I thought it was a really cool opportunity. Obviously there’s not a lot of baseball or anything going on. Any chance to play is something that should be taken advantage of.”

Anderson, who played at Skagit Valley College this spring, and Leid, at Wenatchee Valley Community College, will be reunited with fellow Crescent Valley alums Taylor Holder, Briley Knight and Ethan Krupp.