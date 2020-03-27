Area golf courses taking health safety precautions to protect customers, employees

The spread of the coronavirus has brought a new reality and health safety rules to follow and enforce for area golf courses.

Many, but not all, have remained open as course employees do their best to keep everything that golfers touch sanitized between uses.

The universal mandate among those courses reached Friday is that flagsticks are not to be touched. Many have turned their cups upside down, eliminating the need to retrieve your ball after finishing a hole.

Diamond Woods Golf Course, south of Monroe, has posted on its website the course’s new regulations.

No more than four people are allowed in the pro shop at one time. Flagsticks are to remain in the hole at all times, and it’s recommended that any putts within three feet should be considered good.

Golfers not from the same household must use separate carts. Also, pencils for scoring rounds are no longer supplied.

Though not required, players are asked to book online and pre-pay in order to cut down on face-to-face interactions.

While many recreational activities in public places have been shut down, golf has remained an option. The stretch of dry weather in recent weeks was a big plus.