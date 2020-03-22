Austin Crowson's pro baseball career put on hold after solid start

“I definitely had its ups and down,” Crowson said. “By the end of it I was really comfortable with how I was throwing. Everything felt good.”

About a month after Western ended its season at 30-13, he was drafted by the Phillies in the 39th round. Three weeks later, Crowson was on the mound for the first time to represent his new team and make his first appearance as a professional. He gave up three hits and one earned run while recording two outs

“I was honestly pretty nervous my first time,” Crowson said. “I settled down the rest of the season. It went really well after that.”

His team performed well and was set to participate in the league playoffs before Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 Atlantic storm, put an end to the season.

Crowson was at the Phillies’ complex in Clearwater, Florida, for a little less than two weeks when he learned March 15 that he would be returning home to Oregon. The best-case scenario is he’ll be headed back in mid-May.

In a few more weeks, he would have learned if would join a team or remain in Clearwater for extended spring training.

“I just get here and I’m sent home two weeks into it, so it’s been pretty crazy,” Crowson said.