Buring wins racquetball title

In a battle of Oregon State’s top two men’s racquetball players, No. 1 Nate Buring, outdueled Cody Boucher to take home the men's open singles title at the 40th annual TOGO’s/Corvallis Racquetball Championships this past weekend at Timberhill Athletic Club.
Buring got past Boucher, winning 15-12, 15-1.
Oregon State team members won five of the eight divisions.
RESULTS
Men's Open: Nate Buring (OSU) defeated Cody Boucher (OSU) 15-12, 15-1.
Men's A: Phil Crock (Salem) defeated Tucker Elkins (Salem) 14-15, 15-3, 15-2.
Men's B: Mark Szabo (Newport) defeated Tyler Loescher (OSU) 15-6, 15-9.
Men's 50+: Richard Graff (Corvallis) defeated Linda Reeves (Salem) 15-7, 15-5.
Women's A: Autumn Lewis (OSU) defeated Rachel Chamness (Gresham) 15-2, 15-7.
Men's A Doubles: Phil Crock and Tucker Elkins (Salem) defeated Robert Griffin and Tyler Loescher (OSU) 15-9, 15-10.
Women's A Doubles: Autumn Lewis and Katt MacGregor (OSU) defeated Kareena Mathew (Corvallis) and Rachel Chamness (Gresham) 15-14, 15-9.
Mixed Open/Elite Doubles: Cody Boucher (OSU) and Kareena Mathew (Corvallis) defeated Mike Stoner (Salem) and Linda Reeves (Salem) 15-1, 15-5.
