CV grad Kevin Geniza ties for win at U.S. Open qualifier

Crescent Valley High grad Kevin Geniza finished in a four-way tie with a 2-under 69 in a U.S. Open qualifier at Indian Ridge Golf Course in Palm Desert, California, on Monday.

The top five finishers advanced to a final qualifying event on either May 24 or June 7.

Geniza started slowly, bogeying the first and fourth holes on the Grove course. But he got to even par after birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 before a third bogey on No. 8 had him make the turn with a 1-over 37.

But a stretch of three birdies in five holes (Nos. 11, 13 and 15) put Geniza two under and he closed with three pars for the 69.

Geniza won back-to-back-back 5A individual state titles at Crescent Valley in 2014-16 before moving on to the University of Oregon.

