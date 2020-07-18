Elimination of Boise State swimming program leads two area athletes to retire from sport

The collegiate swimming careers of longtime friends Lucie Davis and Lauren Yon have each taken sideways turns the past 18 months.
Davis was the passenger in a Boise State team van that was struck by a drunk driver in January 2019. She suffered serious concussive symptoms and she missed the rest of the season.
Yon was at Oregon State for one season before that school’s swimming program was discontinued in March 2019. She reunited with Davis last year at Boise State.
The former Sweet Home High athletes were blindsided earlier this month when Boise State eliminated its swimming and diving program as part of a cost-cutting move to offset what is expected to be a $3 million shortfall in the Broncos’ athletic department budget due to the pandemic.
The decision led both Davis and Yon to consider their options, possibly others schools, before each decided to retire from the sport.
Having been through a similar situation less than 17 months earlier in Corvallis, Yon could only smile in disbelief at the news.
“I took a little bit of time to process. But I really didn’t feel like moving again and transferring again,” she said. “It was unfortunate the way that it happened, but I think it was going to happen. This was just a more accelerated way of doing it.”
Davis said the decision was unexpected, especially after coaches had been told by athletic administrators just a few weeks earlier that the program would not be cut and to continue planning for the coming season, including recruiting.
An online fundraising campaign for the swimming and diving program had collected more than $220,000 just four days after the announcement.
The response from the school’s administration was that it was all for naught.
“We just want to show them that we have the community behind us and they’re making a mistake by doing this,” Davis said. She added that she doesn’t know if the program will ever be reinstated, “but solely the fact that the community is behind us and they’re showing their support financially is really huge for us.”
Christine Mabile, a Boise State alum and the program’s head coach, told the Idaho Statesman that athletic director Aspey told her during several discussions that fundraising wasn’t an option to save the program.
“He has said this is a decision for the long-term health of the athletic department and it’s not feasible to ask coaches and athletes to fundraise for a program every year, because they can have a better experience somewhere else and we need to offer them an equal experience,” Mabile said.
The swimming and diving program was cut along with the baseball program, which this past season fielded a team for the first time in four decades. The baseball program’s GoFundMe page had raised more than $68,000 earlier this week.
Davis, who will be a senior this fall, took to Twitter to confront Marlene Tromp, Boise State’s president, and Aspey about the decision. Davis later had an email back-and-forth with Aspey.
“He was not very apologetic. He didn’t really care to listen to what I had to say,” she said. “It’s obvious to me that he’s running it like his business, which is his job. There are also different programs that are getting more money right now and that’s really frustrating to see. It’s obvious that our money was given to them, in my opinion.”
Tromp released a statement Tuesday that concluded, “while I feel deeply for those affected by this decision, it will not be reversed.”
One bright spot for the athletes is that they’re able to keep their scholarships.
Yon, an incoming junior, said she’s come to terms with the situation, is “good” with her decision to step away from swimming and that it gives her something to look forward to.
She plans to possibly try CrossFit, triathlon or other forms of exercise she’s had interest in but couldn’t previously fit into her schedule.
A criminal justice major and daughter of Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, she’s unsure yet which area she wants to pursue.
“I’ve always found it pretty interesting,” she said. “Kind of funny how (her father) also happens to be in that profession as well.”
Davis attended East Linn Christian Academy but competed for Sweet Home because her school didn’t offer swimming.
Davis and Yon were dominant high school swimmers. Both were part of 14 state meet event victories and helped Sweet Home to back-to-back OSAA team titles in 2016 and 2017.
Davis rebounded from the 2019 accident to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 800-meter freestyle exactly six months later.
An elementary education major, Davis said that major was a considerable factor in deciding to retire from swimming because student teaching is different at every university.
She has three semesters to complete her degree, and her student teaching will continue through December 2021.
“I knew it was Boise or nothing for me,” said Davis, who talked with other schools but didn’t find a good fit. To transfer, “it would have really upset my degree because of how far along I am.”
