Former West Albany standout Kelsey Broadus transfers to Texas A&M

“I could have played probably if I had the correct recovery. It was really hard to grasp,” she said.

By October she was pitching a full bullpen session without pain, “which was just amazing, and it was all because of my trainers and doctors because they really knew what they were doing here. They put me on the right track for recovery.”

That led to Broadus’ first season at Boise State being a solid one. She went 7-2 and led the Broncos in ERA (2.99) and strikeouts (88) while starting eight games in 30 appearances overall.

She followed that in 2018 by helping the Broncos to the program’s first-ever NCAA regional. In the circle, she was 14-8 with a 2.55 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings.

Boise State won the Mountain West and played in the NCAA tournament for the first time. In addition to Broadus’ recognition, the Broncos had the conference’s player, coach and freshman of the year.

“I had a great team behind me. We had a great defense,” Broadus said. “We just had a great team chemistry and we worked very hard in the offseason. It was probably the hardest time in our lives but it paid off for us obviously.”