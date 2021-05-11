Inaugural baseball league creates opportunities for those with area ties

Austin Crowson is happy to be getting back to a baseball field after two years away.
Daniel Robertson is looking forward to helping players chase their dreams of reaching Major League Baseball, just as he did.
Both jumped at the chance to be part of the inaugural Mavericks Independent Baseball League, a four-team league based in Keizer.
Crowson, a former Monroe High standout pitcher who eventually landed in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, was cut by the Phillies this past winter after the Minor League Baseball system was downsized.
Robertson, who played at Oregon State, was searching for a landing spot to expand his involvement in the game.
Crowson will be playing for and Robertson managing the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer. The league’s season opens Thursday with the Campesinos taking on the Salem Senators and the Portland Mavericks playing the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
The teams are filled with former collegiate and professional players. The entire 15-week season, concluding in late August, will be played at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Volcanoes lost their Major League affiliation of more than two decades with the San Francisco Giants in the downsizing, which sprouted the idea for creating an independent league and opportunities for players to play.
Crowson, who played at Lane Community College and Western Oregon University, had just completed his first practice as pitching coach at Lane this past winter when he got the phone call telling him that he had been released.
In 2019, the 6-foot-5 left-hander departed the Phillies’ spring training site in Florida feeling good about the progress he had made. Crowson, now 24, was 5-1 with a 2.82 earned-run average in 22⅓ innings pitched over 13 games with Philadelphia’s rookie league affiliate in the Gulf Coast League.
Then the entire 2020 minor league season was erased.
There was widespread news that many minor league opportunities would be gone, but the news of Crowson’s release still hit him hard. He was shocked and at a loss for words.
“Everything happens for a reason, you know?” he said.
Soon he learned about the Mavericks league through former Western Oregon teammates, four of whom were selected by the Campesinos along with former Oregon State player Trever Morrison in the league’s draft last month. Daniel Turpin, who also played at Oregon State, will be Crowson’s pitching coach.
“Just getting back on a field. It’s been two years. I’m ready to get back on a mound and start throwing again,” Crowson said of what he’s hoping to get out of the experience. “I’m excited to play. If pro ball comes out of it again, it does. I’m just excited to get back out there.”
Robertson, currently a hitting instructor for a baseball facility in Puyallup, Washington, played 11 seasons of professional baseball and appeared in 148 total MLB games while with four different teams.
Two years ago, he was playing with the Cleburne Railroaders, an independent team in Texas, trying to work his way back into affiliated baseball. While waiting for his next chance, he joined the Oregon State program as an undergraduate for the 2020 season before the pandemic took hold.
This past winter, Robertson and his wife were driving home to the Seattle area from a family ski trip at Lake Tahoe when they passed Volcanoes Stadium along Interstate 5.
It brought back fun memories of playing there in the Northwest League.
At that point, it was uncertain what the minor league system would look like for the coming season, and Robertson said out loud that he thought it would be a good idea to create a league for those who had nowhere to play.
As he drove, his wife went to the internet and discovered such plans were already underway by the Volcanoes.
Robertson soon reached out via social media to see if there were any open positions. He received a response within a few minutes, and a couple hours later he was on the phone with a Volcanoes representative.
“Twenty minutes into the conversation they asked if I wanted to be a manager of one of the teams. That’s how that shook out,” he said.
Robertson, 35, says the Salem area and the Northwest have always been special for him because that’s where his journey started.
“As a kid you’re trying to find your way at 22 years old and you’re trying to find your way into pro ball and you have fun experience at a place,” he said. “You get older and you start coaching and you realize there’s a same group of kids that felt the same way you did.”
Robertson can relate well to his players because he knows the feeling of being released and having “a chip on your shoulder and you’re trying to find your way back.”
It’s a new beginning for the players but also Robertson himself, who said it would be “amazing” to get back into professional baseball. With the Mavericks league, he wants to see what he can offer the game and whether his experience can help.
“First and foremost it’s all about these kids first and I think all of that will take care of itself as long as I take care of year one,” Robertson said. “This is a first for me. This is the first team I will ever manage, and you don’t get those back. I want to make sure I don’t get ahead of myself and my own journey because all that will come.”
Crowson, taken 22nd by the Campesinos in the league draft, has spent the past 14 months throwing regularly and lifting weights back home in the Monroe area, trying to stay ready for another chance at baseball.
His family, which farms grass and vegetables, opened Silos Coffee Company in Monroe, which has also kept Crowson busy.
Starting this week, with his new team gathering in person for the first time, his schedule got a little more crowded.
“I’m definitely trying to have some fun but also compete at the top level. So I’m really excited to get to playing again,” Crowson said. “I think it’s going to some really high-played ball. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
