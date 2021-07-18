Knights baseball: 3-2 victory gives Corvallis series win

The Corvallis Knights edged Portland 3-2 on Sunday in the rubber game of their West Coast League baseball series at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis starter Brock Townsend allowed one run and seven hits through six efficient innings and got the victory. He had three strikeouts, no walks, and lowered his earned-run average from 4.83 to 4.13.

“I was getting ahead, strike one early, and letting the defense make plays behind me,” Townsend said.

“It’s huge” to win the series against a South Division rival he added. “And with the loss last night, this a great bounce-back win.”

Future Oregon State pitcher Sam Stuhr went the final ⅓ innings to record his first save in his second appearance with the club. He had one strikeout.

The Knights (30-10, 25-8 WCL, got an unearned run in the first to assume a quick lead. Kyler Stancato and Riley Way had RBIs in a two-run fourth, pushing the margin to 3-0.

The Pickles scored once in the sixth, Townsend’s final inning. Brett Gilles threw a scoreless seventh; Drew Dowd and Stuhr teamed up in the eight, when Portland scored an unearned run to close with 3-2.