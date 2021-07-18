Knights baseball: 3-2 victory gives Corvallis series win

The Corvallis Knights edged Portland 3-2 on Sunday in the rubber game of their West Coast League baseball series at Goss Stadium.
Corvallis starter Brock Townsend allowed one run and seven hits through six efficient innings and got the victory. He had three strikeouts, no walks, and lowered his earned-run average from 4.83 to 4.13.
“I was getting ahead, strike one early, and letting the defense make plays behind me,” Townsend said.
“It’s huge” to win the series against a South Division rival he added. “And with the loss last night, this a great bounce-back win.”
Future Oregon State pitcher Sam Stuhr went the final ⅓ innings to record his first save in his second appearance with the club. He had one strikeout.
The Knights (30-10, 25-8 WCL, got an unearned run in the first to assume a quick lead. Kyler Stancato and Riley Way had RBIs in a two-run fourth, pushing the margin to 3-0.
The Pickles scored once in the sixth, Townsend’s final inning. Brett Gilles threw a scoreless seventh; Drew Dowd and Stuhr teamed up in the eight, when Portland scored an unearned run to close with 3-2.
Knights’ second baseman Travis Bazzana stretched his WCL hitting streak to 11 games by going 1-for-4. He is hitting .490 (24-49) during that span and leads the WCL with a .415 average.
Saturday, Portland evened the series with a 13-5 win.
The Pickles led 4-0, fell behind 5-4, then took the lead for good by scoring five times in the seventh inning off three Knights’ relievers. The loss snapped a four-game WCL winning streak for the Knights, who clinched a playoff berth by winning the South Division first-half championship.
A two-run homer to right field by Taison Corio capped the five-run, sixth-inning comeback that gave the Knights a brief 5-4 advantage. It was his second homer in his last four WCL games.
Bazzana had an RBI single and Kiko Romero and Tanner Smith added sacrifice flies prior to Corio’s homer. The Knights had only one hit, and had fanned 10 times, in the five innings before mounting their rally.
The Knights, with a rare four-day break, return to action Friday, hosting the Medford Rogues in the opener of a two-game nonleague series at Goss Stadium.