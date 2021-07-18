 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights baseball: Portland rally ends Corvallis win streak
0 Comments
alert

Knights baseball: Portland rally ends Corvallis win streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Knights Logo

The Portland Pickles evened their West Coast League series with Corvallis on Saturday night by topping the Knights 13-5 at Goss Stadium.

The Pickles led 4-0, fell behind 5-4, then took the lead for good by scoring five times in the seventh inning off three Knights’ relievers. The loss snapped a four-game WCL winning streak for the Knights (29-10, 24-8 WCL), who clinched a playoff berth by winning the South Division first-half championship.

A two-run homer to right field by Taison Corio capped the five-run, sixth-inning comeback that gave the Knights a brief 5-4 advantage. It was his second homer in his last four WCL games.

Travis Bazzana had an RBI single and Kiko Romero and Tanner Smith added sacrifice flies prior to Corio’s homer. The Knights had only one hit, and had fanned 10 times, in the five innings before mounting their rally.

Bazzana stretched his WCL hitting streak to 10 games in a row. He is hitting .511 (23-45) during that span.

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday

The Knights have a rare four-day break following Sunday’s game. They return to action on Friday, hosting the Medford Rogues in the opener of a two-game nonleague series at Goss Stadium.

Portland 13, Corvallis 5

PORTLAND;100;102;522;—;13;12;2

CORVALLIS;000;005;000;—;5;5;2

Brink, Farland (6), Snyder (6), Mollerus (7) and Leibl; Uber, Wiese (4), Meyer (7), Kibbe (7), Walter (8), Hallman (9) and Smith. WP: Mollerus. LP: Meyer. 2B: Nankil (C), Harvey (C), Booth (P), Luna (P), Guardino. HR: Corio (C), Luna (P).

Hits: Portland 13 (Booth 3, Luna 2, Leibl 2, Guardino 2, Clayton, Mosby, Jew); Corvallis 5 (Nankil 2, Harvey, Bazzana, Corio).

RBIs: Portland 12 (Luna 4, Mosby 3, Leibl 2, Guardino, Clayton, Jew); Corvallis 5 (Corio 2, Bazzana, Smith, Romero).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights fall in second game
Community

Knights fall in second game

  • Updated

The Corvallis Knights played a rare home/away doubleheader on Wednesday, taking their first game at Goss Stadium against Driveline Baseball 9-…

Knights down Pickles
Community

Knights down Pickles

  • Updated

Lefty Ethan Ross took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and got the decision as the Corvallis Knights defeated Portland 6-4 on Friday in a Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News