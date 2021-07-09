Knights baseball: Tanner Smith prepares for college ball with step up in competition

This past spring at Basha, he batted .327 with four home runs and 10 doubles in 19 games.

"We are beyond excited to have Tanner join the Beaver Family,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said at the time of Smith’s signing. “Ever since he wanted to be a Beav, he has been working extremely hard to dominate in the batter’s box, behind the plate, and in the infield. Tanner is a great communicator and has a genuine passion for the game that will rub off on all others.”

Smith also plays third base, and has played several games at the hot corner with the Knights this summer. But he sees catcher as his more natural position.

“I love catching. I would say that’s where I stick the most, that’s where I want to be,” he said. “I like being with the pitching staff, being able to control them and learn from them. Learning to call the game back there. I think that really helps me.”

But when it comes to college, he’s ready to take the field whatever position gets him on the field. First or third base, outfield (though he admits he’s not the fastest guy), whatever works.

“I’m willing to play wherever they want, as long as I get a chance to be in the lineup someday,” Smith said. “Whatever it takes to be in the lineup is what I’m trying to do.”