 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights blank Rogues in nonleague game
0 Comments

Knights blank Rogues in nonleague game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Right fielder Nate Nankil had three hits and two RBIs on Friday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 4-0 win over the Medford Rogues in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.

The rising sophomore at Cal State Fullerton slammed a two-run double in the first inning, singled and stole a base in the third and singled again in the eighth. He was the lone player with more than one hit for the Knights (25-8 WCL, 7-2 second half, 31-10 overall).

Corvallis scored twice in the first and twice in the second innings. Otherwise pitching dominated in a quick 2 hour, 21-minute game before a crowd of 1,663.

Jake Harvey doubled and scored and Travis Bazzana and Tanner Smith had run-producing outs in a two-run second inning.

Starter Grant Taylor and relievers Bradley Mullan, Chase Walter and Nathan DeSchryver combined to blank the Rogues on five hits. Only one Rogue advanced as far as third base.

Taylor got the victory after allowing two hits over five innings, with eight strikeouts. Mullan spaced three hits in two innings, with two strikeouts; Walter and DeSchryver finished up with one perfect inning apiece.

The Medford series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. The Rogues are coached by former Knights/Oregon State standout Bill Rowe, assisted by ex-Beavers Parker Berberet and Braden Wells, who also played for the Knights in 2007, their first season in Corvallis.

The Knights conclude the weekend with a nonleague game against the Willamette Wild Bills of the four-team Wild West League at North Marion High School in Aurora. Their next West Coast League action is Tuesday through Thursday against Walla Walla at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis 4, Medford 0

MEDFORD;000;000;000;—;0;5;1

CORVALLIS;220;000;00x;—;4;5;1

Larson, Memmot (6), Sandoval (7) and Pruitt; Taylor, Mullan (6), Walter (8), DeSchryver (9) and Smith. WP: Taylor. LP: Larson. 2B: Nankil ©, Harvey ©, Ortiz (M).

Hits: Medford 5 (Ortiz 3, Williams, Smith); Corvallis 5 (Nankil 3, Hoskins, Harvey).

RBIs: Corvallis 4 (Nankil 2, Bazzana, Smith).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights down Pickles
Community

Knights down Pickles

  • Updated

Lefty Ethan Ross took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and got the decision as the Corvallis Knights defeated Portland 6-4 on Friday in a Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News