Knights complete comeback against Bells in 10th

Taison Corio’s infield single with two outs in the 10th inning drove in the winning run Tuesday night and Corvallis edged Bellingham 5-4 in the opening game of their West Coast League baseball series at Goss Stadium.
Spencer Scott was hit by a pitching leading off the 10th. He was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a groundout, and scored when Bellingham shortstop Ty Sanders gloved but couldn’t hold onto Corio’s hard shot up the middle.
The win gave the Knights (21-7 overall, 19-6 WCL) their sixth consecutive victory in all competition, and their second straight walkoff WCL home victory. Corvallis has already clinched a playoff spot by winning the WCL South Division first-half title.
An outstanding relief effort by Sean Wiese was pivotal. He entered in the sixth with the Knights trailing 4-2, and blanked the Bells (14-14, 11-14) on one hit over the next four innings to keep Corvallis within striking distance.
Wiese struck out six and faced just 13 hitters, one over the four-inning minimum. Only one ball was hit out of the infield.
“I just came in, trusted my stuff and attacked hitters,” Wiese said. “My changeup was working, I got ahead of guys and got some confidence.
“It’s funny I didn’t throw the changeup much this spring. This summer that was a big focus for me.”
Corvallis trailed 4-0 after four innings but drew within 4-2 in the fifth on RBIs by Tanner Smith and Jake Harvey. They got within 4-3 on Nate Nankil’s RBI groundout in the eighth.
Corio walked to start the ninth. Riley Way was safe on a bunt and Corio moved to third on a fielder’s choice. He scored the tying run when Smith’s two-out infield popper fell safely between Bellingham’s first and second basemen.
Corvallis pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. Corio was the lone Knight with two hits.
The series resumed Wednesday with probable starting pitchers are San Jose State lefty Ethan Ross (0-1, 3.96) for the Knights and Bellevue Community College righty Trevin Hope (0-0, 0.00) for the Bells.
The series finale is set for 6:35 p.m. Thursday. The projected starters are Washington State righty Grant Taylor (2-1, 4.19) for Corvallis, opposed by Corban righty Zack Simon (0-2, 2.87) for the Bells.
The Knights head to Wenatchee this weekend for a three-game set. They swept the AppleSox in Corvallis in late June.