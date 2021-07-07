Knights complete comeback against Bells in 10th

Taison Corio’s infield single with two outs in the 10th inning drove in the winning run Tuesday night and Corvallis edged Bellingham 5-4 in the opening game of their West Coast League baseball series at Goss Stadium.

Spencer Scott was hit by a pitching leading off the 10th. He was sacrificed to second, moved to third on a groundout, and scored when Bellingham shortstop Ty Sanders gloved but couldn’t hold onto Corio’s hard shot up the middle.

The win gave the Knights (21-7 overall, 19-6 WCL) their sixth consecutive victory in all competition, and their second straight walkoff WCL home victory. Corvallis has already clinched a playoff spot by winning the WCL South Division first-half title.

An outstanding relief effort by Sean Wiese was pivotal. He entered in the sixth with the Knights trailing 4-2, and blanked the Bells (14-14, 11-14) on one hit over the next four innings to keep Corvallis within striking distance.

Wiese struck out six and faced just 13 hitters, one over the four-inning minimum. Only one ball was hit out of the infield.

“I just came in, trusted my stuff and attacked hitters,” Wiese said. “My changeup was working, I got ahead of guys and got some confidence.