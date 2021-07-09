Knights drop series finale to Bellingham

Bellingham salvaged the finale of a three-game series Thursday with an 8-4 win against Corvallis in a West Coast League baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The Bells broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fifth inning and never trailed. The Knights eventually closed within one run, at 5-4 on two runs in the eighth, but Bellingham tacked on three more in the ninth.

Riley Way, Travis Bazzana and Kyler Stancato all had three hits for the Knights. Jake Harvey had two RBIs. Pitcher Jake Vargas allowed one hit, one unearned run and a walk with five strikeouts in 3⅓ innings.

Corvallis (22-8 overall, 20-7 WCL) headed to Wenatchee on Friday to open a three-game series there.

