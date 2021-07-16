Knights even series with win

The Corvallis Knights evened their nonleague series with Cowlitz by defeating the Black Bears 5-1 on Friday night at Goss Stadium.

Winning pitcher Grant Taylor allowed one run and two hits over five innings, with nine strikeouts. He walked two and threw 57 strikes in 91 pitches.

Reliever Sam Stuhr followed and fanned four in two innings. Relievers Nathan DeSchryver and Brett Gillis each struck out the side in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Corvallis pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, with at least one in every inning, and struck out the side in the in three innings.

Nick Vogt (UC Santa Barbara) and Travis Bazzana (OSU) had two hits apiece for the Knights; Bazzana scored once and had an RBI. Kiko Romero (Central Arizona JC) had an RBI double and Taison Corio (Cal Poly) and Jake Hoskins (LBCC) added RBIs.

The victory gave the Knights (23-7 WCL, 5-1 second half, 28-9 overall) a split of the unusual midseason nonleague series. Cowlitz won 4-1 in Longview on Wednesday night.

The Knights host the Portland Pickles in a West Coast League series this weekend, starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday. San Jose State lefty Ethan Ross (1-1, 2.85) is the projected starter for the Knights, who swept a road series from the Pickles on June 22-24.

