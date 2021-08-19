Knights force game 3 for championship with 2-1 win against Yakima Valley

Runs were hard to come by Thursday night, and it became clear midway through the West Coast League’s championship game 2 that pitching and defense could win or lose the contest.
Ty Uber did the job on the mound for six innings and teammates Sean Wiese and Connor Redmond made sure Corvallis would have a shot at a fifth straight league title.
The Knights made two third-inning, go-ahead runs stand up in a 2-1 win against Yakima Valley at Goss Stadium. The WCL title will be decided Friday night, with a first pitch set for 6:35.
After six innings from Uber, Wiese gave up a hit, a walk and no runs in 1⅔ innings. Redmond, a righty from Montana State Billings, got the final batter in the eighth to line out to right field, then retired the final three batters on another liner and two strikeouts.
“I didn’t want to come out. I’m a pretty competitive guy,” said Uber, a right-hander and incoming Stanford freshman. “They came in and got it done and I can’t be more thankful.”
Added Wiese, a lefty from George Fox: “It’s really an honor to be that guy that Coach (Brooke) Knight relies on to finish the game. I knew at the beginning of the summer I had a job to do and I worked hard for it.”
Uber allowed three hits, one unearned run and no walks with three strikeouts in his six innings.
Corvallis (49-14) missed out on some offensive opportunities but pitching and defense didn’t provide many chances for Yakima Valley (43-22), which was held to four hits.
Uber called it a “really big deal” to take the mound with the season on the line.
“My coaches put a lot of faith in me,” he said. “I really just trusted that I put in the work and I’m ready for it, and I got the job done.”
The first hit against Uber was an Alex Shanks ground-rule double to center to open the third. The Pippins turned it into a run with a ground out and a sacrifice fly.
The Knights came right back in the bottom half and loaded the bases with two hits sandwiching a walk with no outs. Nick Vogt’s one-out infield single to the left side scored two after a throwing error on the play.
Corvallis got the bases loaded once more with a walk, but Yakima Valley starter Kenny Johnson struck out Tanner Smith and Kyler Stancato to end the threat.
Uber gave up a leadoff double again in the fourth, but he got out of trouble with a grounder and two strikeouts. The Pippins didn’t get a runner as far as second base the rest of the way.
The Knights looked to be in business against Johnson in the fifth with two on and one out, but a runner was caught stealing and a batter struck out. Corvallis put two runners on against two different relievers in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t scratch a run across.
Spencer Scott led the way for the Knights’ offense and Briley Knight added two. Knight took away a likely double from fellow Crescent Valley High alum Taylor Holder with a leaping catch with one out in the eighth. Wiese walked the next batter before Travis Bazzana made a running catch off of second base to retire the side.
“I knew I had a job to get done and I just wanted to fill up the zone, attack with all my pitches, not let anybody beat me, put my defense to work and they made some really good plays for me,” Wiese said.
Yakima Valley (43-21) won Tuesday’s series opener 4-1 behind seven shutout innings by Peyton Stumbo and a 3-for-4 night with two doubles for Holder.
The Knights’ Kiko Romero two hits and Bazzana a double.
Corvallis scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to tie it at 1-all, only to see Holder and the Pippins put up three in the bottom half.
Yakima Valley, which joined the league as an expansion team in 2014, is making its first championship series appearance and its fourth playoff appearance in seven seasons.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.