Knights force game 3 for championship with 2-1 win against Yakima Valley

Corvallis (49-14) missed out on some offensive opportunities but pitching and defense didn’t provide many chances for Yakima Valley (43-22), which was held to four hits.

Uber called it a “really big deal” to take the mound with the season on the line.

“My coaches put a lot of faith in me,” he said. “I really just trusted that I put in the work and I’m ready for it, and I got the job done.”

The first hit against Uber was an Alex Shanks ground-rule double to center to open the third. The Pippins turned it into a run with a ground out and a sacrifice fly.

The Knights came right back in the bottom half and loaded the bases with two hits sandwiching a walk with no outs. Nick Vogt’s one-out infield single to the left side scored two after a throwing error on the play.

Corvallis got the bases loaded once more with a walk, but Yakima Valley starter Kenny Johnson struck out Tanner Smith and Kyler Stancato to end the threat.

Uber gave up a leadoff double again in the fourth, but he got out of trouble with a grounder and two strikeouts. The Pippins didn’t get a runner as far as second base the rest of the way.