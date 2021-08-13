Knights head into playoffs seeking fifth straight league title

Another strong summer has the Corvallis Knights back in the playoffs and chasing a fifth straight West Coast League baseball title.
The Knights play Ridgefield in the best-of-3 South divisional series, which opens Saturday in Ridgefield, Washington. Corvallis will host game 2 and then game 3 if necessary, on Sunday and Monday, respectively, with both games beginning at 6:35 p.m.
Yakima Valley and Bellingham will meet in the North divisional series of the playoffs for the collegiate wood bat league.
The Knights (46-13, 37-11 WCL) dropped the last two games of the regular season at home to Bend but finished the second half at 19-5 and won both halves of the South Division regular season.
Corvallis won 13 of 16 series this summer and swept eight of those series. The Knights lost their opening series at Yakima Valley and at Bend the end of June.
The Knights, who have 20 come-from-behind wins, earned their 14th consecutive playoff berth. Six-time WCL Coach of the Year Brooke Knight has referred to this season’s squad as the comeback kids.
Corvallis has been led by a deep pitching staff that has posted a team earned-run average of 3.96, fourth best in the league. The Knights lead the WCL in strikeouts with 530 and saves with 20 with future Oregon State pitcher Braden Boisvert and Cal State San Bernardino right-hander Nathaniel Mendoza both registering five saves apiece.
The bullpen has been anchored by rising sophomore righty Jake Vargas of Cal State Fullerton, who is tied with Mendoza for the most team appearances with 15. Vargas is 5-1 with two saves and has struck out 46 over 33 1/3 innings pitch.
Unfortunately, the Knights lost Boisvert to injury and both Mendoza and Vargas are heading to school after the regular season. Other key pitching losses were rising junior righty Brock Townsend of Oregon State (3-0, 4.12 ERA) and rising sophomore southpaw Bradley Mullan of Gonzaga (3-0, 2.90 ERA).
Young arms like future Gonzaga pitcher Nathan DeSchryver and Sam Stuhr of Lower Columbia College, who will be a sophomore next spring at Oregon State, have pitched well and will add depth to the bullpen. DeSchryver (1-1, 3.00) has made nine appearances and three starts over 18 innings. Stuhr is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA and has recorded a save.
Leading the way as starters have been future Stanford pitcher Ty Uber (4-0, 2.80), future southpaw Ethan Ross (3-1. 3.44) of San Jose State, rising sophomore righty Grant Taylor (3-2, 4.95) of Washington State and rising sophomore lefty Drew Dowd (2-0, 2.07) of Stanford.
The offense is led by WCL batting leader Travis Bazzana, a rising frosh at Oregon State, and outfielder Nick Vogt, a rising sophomore at UC Santa Barbara. Bazzana set a new single-season WCL record with his .429 batting average, and Vogt leads the Knights in stolen bases with 23 and is hitting .352 with two homers and 24 RBIs.
Bazzana is tied for the team lead in RBIs with future OSU teammate at 27.
The dynamic left-handed hitting infielder from Sydney, Australia, Bazzana leads Corvallis in doubles with 18. He also leads the WCL in runs (46), hits (81), total bases (112), triples (tied at the top with five) and slugging percentage (.593).
As a team, the Knights lead the league in stolen bases with 104 and triples with 18.
During the postseason, the Corvallis infield will feature starting first baseman Kiko Romero of Central Arizona College (.236, 3 HR, 22 RBIs), utility man Taison Corio of Cal Poly (.232, 3 HR), rising Portland frosh Spencer Scott at third base (.306, six doubles) and slick-fielding senior-to-be Riley Way of Lewis-Clark State (.226, 13 stolen bases) at shortstop.
The outfield loses Nate Nankil of Cal State Fullerton as he has to report back to school. Three-year vet Briley Knight of Portland (.250, four HRs, 15 RBIs) and rising sophomore Kyler Stancato of Washington State (.246, 15 stolen bases) will bring plus defense to the outfield and solid left-handed bats.
Smith is set to catch, and the bench will feature rising sophomore infielder Jake Hoskins of Linn-Benton CC and future LBCC two-way player Kaden Segel.