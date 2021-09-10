Knights named national collegiate summer team of year for second straight season

“While it may sound cliche, like any successful organization, it all starts at the top. The visionary behind this organization is Dan Segel, and his relentless pursuit of excellence. Our president, Bre Miller, under Dan's mentorship, is best-in-class and her energy and ability to lead a front office is extraordinary,” Brooke Knight said. “From my perspective and my journey with our club, right time, right place, with the right people. I'm fortunate to be part of this club, a team of people that trust the heck out of each other and believe in an all-hands-on-deck mentality. Winning is hard and it takes many hands. We all choose to drink the Kool-Aid and it sure tastes sweet when it all comes together.”