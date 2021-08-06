Knights sweep Pippins

Briley Knight returned home in impressive fashion on Thursday, leading Corvallis to a 5-4 win over Yakima Valley in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.
A graduate of Crescent Valley High School and University of Portland outfielder who has spent time in the Cape Cod League this summer, Knight crushed a two-run homer in the fifth inning to send the Knights ahead 4-2. He then walked and scored the winning run in eighth inning to give the Knights a series sweep.
Knight opened the eighth with a walk after just missing a homer on a long foul ball. He moved to second on a groudout and scampered home on an RBI single by Nate Nankil (Cal State Fullerton).
Corvallis (42-11, 33-9 WCL) clinched home-field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs. The Knights will have the league’s top overall record, no matter what transpires in the final six games of the regular season. The divisional round of the playoffs starts Aug. 14.
Knight finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs in his first game with the Knights since June 9. He hit .265 (5-19) with two homers and 10 RBIs in five games before heading to the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
Knight was the WCL’s most valuable player in 2019, following his freshman season at the University of Utah. He had eight homers, 42 RBIs and hit .357 to take second in the batting race while leading the Knights to their fourth straight championship.
He also led the WCL in on-base percentage (.460), slugging percentage (.621), total bases (113) and extra-base hits (29) while leading the Knights to their fourth straight championship.
Thursday, relievers Chase Walter and Sean Wiese blanked the Pippins over the final 3⅓ innings, allowing one hit and combining for seven strikeouts. Walter had six in 2⅓ innings; Wiese had one in a 1-2-3 ninth.
Wiese earned his third save in his first appearance since July 17. First baseman Kiko Romero the hero of Wednesday’s game, made a spectacular diving catch of a line drive for the final out, taking a potential double away from pinch-hitter Sam Olsson.
Jake Hoskins singled, doubled and scored twice for the Knights. Travis Bazzana extended his hitting streak to 19 games in WCL play with a fifth-inning RBI single.
The Corvallis homestand concluded Friday against the Ridgefield Raptors. The Knights play at Ridgefield on Saturday and Sunday.