Knights sweep series against Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Future Oregon State Beavers pitcher Braden Boisvert registered his second save of the season by striking out two of the three batters he faced with the bases loaded and the Corvallis Knights held on for a 4-3 win against Port Angeles.

Boisvert struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches before giving up an RBI single. He recorded the final out of the game as the Knights swept the series..

Corvallis pitching held the Lefties hitless for 8 1/3 innings. With reliever Jackson Arnsdorf of Corban on the mound, Trevor Tishenkel of Cal broke-up the no-hitter bid with a single. Corvallis starter Ty Uber did not allow a hit over 5 1/3 innings while walking four and striking out six to earn the win.

The Knights scored first, plating three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a three-run home run by frosh catcher Jacob Weiss of University of the Pacific.

Corvallis would pick-up a fourth run in the sixth on a sac fly by Briley Knight of University of Portland. The Knights collected seven hits in total, two by Weiss and two by future Oregon State shortstop Travis Bazzana.

The Knights (4-2) resume WCL action on Tuesday, June 15 at Walla Walla. Opening Night at Goss Stadium is Friday, June 18 as Corvallis welcomes division rival Cowlitz.