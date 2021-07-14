Knights sweep two-game nonleague series with Driveline

The Corvallis Knights put together a five-run third inning Wednesday afternoon in a 9-1 win against Driveline to sweep a two-game nonleague series at Goss Stadium.

Nick Vogt had three hits, Spencer Scott two hits and two RBIs, Jacob Weiss a triple and Ethan Loveless and Tanner Smith each a double.

Corvallis starting pitcher Drew Dowd got the win after allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

Tuesday night, the Knights scored seven times in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and rolled to a 9-2 nonleague win against Driveline at Goss.

Kiko Romero had a homer and an RBI single to start and finish the scoring in the uprising. Nate Nankil added a two-run triple, one of two three-baggers on his 3-for-4 night.

Smith had an RBI double, Jake Hoskins an RBI single and Kyler Stancato a run-scoring groundout in the big inning. It enabled the Knights (26-8, 23-7 West Coast League) to stretch their winning streak to four straight games.

Chase Walter was credited with the win for throwing three scoreless innings. Austin Hallman struck out three in two scoreless innings and Ethan Ross finished up with a perfect ninth.