Knights win slugfest at Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights outlasted Port Angeles in a 13-10 slugfest at Civic Field in the Lefties WCL home opener.

The Knights outslugged Port Angeles, as the visitors from Corvallis hit two three-run homers and a two-run homer.

Freshman Brandon King made his first Corvallis hit a big one launching the Knights' first homer, a three-run blast in the third inning to give Corvallis the 5-3 advantage.

In the fourth, sophomore outfielder Briley Knight put the Knights in the lead again, 8-6, with a three-run homer to right after Port Angeles had gone back on top in the bottom of the 3rd with a three-run inning of their own.

Veteran junior right-hander Connor Redmond kept the Lefties at bay from there tossing three scoreless innings while allowing only one hit, no walks and striking out six to earn the win.

Future Beaver shortstop Travis Bazzana delivered a RBI double in the fifth and slugging first baseman Branden Boisvert hammered a two-run homer in the sixth to push the Knights lead to 11-6. After scoring two more in the seventh, Port Angeles rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the eighth off Knights southpaw reliever Sean Wiese.