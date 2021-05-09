LB baseball: Roadrunners split with Chemeketa

Linn-Benton Community College used a six-run third inning to take a big lead and held off a late rally for a 13-7 win over Chemeketa in a NWAC South baseball game on Sunday.

The Roadrunners dropped the nightcap 3-2.

In the opener, Emiliano Alarcon had two hits and drove in four runs for LB. Jake Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs and Wyatt Young and Jacob Overstreet each drove in two runs.

Chemeketa scored the eventual game-winner in the fourth in the second game.

Ian McIntyre drove in both of LB’s runs with a two-run homer in the third that tied the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0