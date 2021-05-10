 Skip to main content
LB women's basketball: Roadrunners tip Mt. Hood
LB women's basketball: Roadrunners tip Mt. Hood

  • Updated
Elizabeth Chavez scored 18 points, had five assists and collected five rebounds to lead Linn-Benton Community College past visiting Mt. Hood 61-57 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Monday night.

The Roadrunners (4-4, 3-4) took the lead for good when Haily O'Brien hit a three-pointer with 39 seconds left to break a 55-55 tie. It was O'Brien's only made field goal of the night.

Grace Gaither scored 11 points and Halo Parks and Brooklynn Hankwitz each scored 10 points. Hankwitz also had a game-high 12 rebounds and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. As a team the Roadrunners were 17 of 22 from the line.

Mt Hood (0-5, 0-5) outrebounded the Roadrunners 41-33.

Linn-Benton's next scheduled game, at Southwestern Oregon Wednesday has been cancelled. The Roadrunners are next in action Saturday afternoon when they host Southwestern Oregon at 1:30 p.m.

