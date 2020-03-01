LBCC baseball: Roadrunners drop doubleheader

EVERETT, Wash. — After sweeping Everett on Saturday, Linn-Benton Community College dropped both games of a baseball doubleheader, 6-3 and 4-2, on Sunday to wrap up a four-game series in non-conference action.

The Roadrunners are now 6-2 while Everett improves to 2-5-1.

Eric Hill (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season in the opener, giving up five hits and four runs. Offensively, Maxwell Long, Michael Soper and Gavin Logan each had two hits. The Roadrunners left 11 runners on base.

In the nightcap, LBCC managed just two hits, one each from Logan and Ian McIntrye. Curtis Zamora (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Roadrunners travel to Yakima next weekend taking on Southwestern Oregon and Yakima Valley each day.

