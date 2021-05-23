LBCC baseball: Roadrunners get road sweep

COOS BAY — Linn-Benton Community College combined for 22 hits and scored 21 runs in Sunday's doubleheader at Southwestern Oregon to defeat the Lakers 10-8 and 11-1 in NWAC South Region baseball action.

For the Roadrunners (29-7), Jake Hoskins went 6 for 8 on the afternoon with two RBIs and Cayden Delozier racked up four RBIs with a double and a triple to lead the Linn-Benton offense.

In the opener, the Raodrunners trailed 8-5 after seven innings, but exploded for five runs in the eighth to take a 10-8 lead. Delozier's triple scored Wyatt Young, Ian McIntrye and Hoskins. Dylan Rush earned the win for Linn-Benton.

The nightcap was shortened to five innings with the Roadrunners leading 11-1. Linn-Benton jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back.

The Roadrunners travel to Umpqua Wednesday for the final regular-season doubleheader. The South Region tournament begins May 31, with Linn-Benton earning a bye in the first round and will await the winner and host a second-round game June 2.

