LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split twinbill

Linn-Benton Community College split a doubleheader with Mt. Hood on Sunday afternoon in NWAC South Region baseball action, topping the Saints 5-4 in the opener before dropping the nightcap 13-9.

The Roadrunners (12-4) got a boost from freshman Durham Sundberg in the first game. Sundberg's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Roadrunners up 2-1. But the Saints (9-4) scored two runs in the seventh and another in the eight inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Linn-Benton scored three runs of its own in the bottom of the eighth for the final margin. Ruben Cedillo singled home Jake Hoskins to start the comeback. Michael Soper's bases-loaded walk brought home Cedillo and Ian McIntyre scored on an error.

Taylor Ott pitched six⅓ innings to earn the win, striking out eight batters.

In the second game, the Saints scored two runs in the fourth inning to open up a 7-2 lead. Both teams struggled on the mound and in the field recording three errors apiece. The Saints opened up a 13-5 lead in the seventh inning before the Roadrunners added four more runs to post the final margin.

Kenji Lamdin took the loss for Linn-Benton.

The Roadrunners travel to Chemeketa next Friday and will then host the Storm at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dick McClain Field.

