LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep doubleheader
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep doubleheader

New LBCC logo

Linn-Benton jumped ahead early in the opener and had to battle back in the nightcap, but managed two wins over Umpqua, 6-2 and 7-6, respectively, in NWAC South Region baseball action Sunday afternoon at Dick McClain Field.

In the opener, the Roadrunners (10-2) jumped out early when Ruben Cedillo crushed a two-run homer in the first inning. Ian McIntrye hit his own two-run blast in the third inning to give the Roadrunners a 4-0 lead.

Umpqua's Jack Van Remortel put the Riverhawks (6-6) on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but that would be their only scoring of the game.

Cedillo added extra insurance by blasting another two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Roadrunners a 6-2 lead.

Taylor Ott earned the win for Linn-Benton in seven innings of work.

In the nightcap, the Riverhawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Jonathon Grassman's grand slam in the second inning. The Roadrunners battled back to tie the game 4-4 in the fifth inning when Cedillo scored on Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly.

Linn-Benton added three runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead into the final inning. Umpqua scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning before reliever Nolan Jackson stuck out Joshua Robbins on a called third strike to end the game.

Boone Rush earned the win and Jackson the save for the Roadrunners. Cedillo ended the day going 4 for 7 at the plate with six RBIs.

The Roadrunners travel to Mt. Hood on Friday and will host the Saints on Sunday. Both doubleheaders start at 1 p.m.

