LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Everett

LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Everett

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
New LBCC logo

The Linn-Benton Community College baseball swept both games of a doubleheader against Everett, 9-2 and 9-5, in nonconference NWAC action Sunday afternoon at home.

The Roadrunners are 4-0 and travels to Everett (0-3-1) for a four-game series next weekend. 

In the opener, Gavin Logan had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Roadrunners offensively. Eric Hill pitched five innings, giving up one run and striking out four to earn the win.

In the nightcap, which was called due to darkness in the fifth inning, Henry Wiebke and Michael Soper each had two hits. Wiebke led the Roadrunners with three RBIs.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News