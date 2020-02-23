LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Everett

The Linn-Benton Community College baseball swept both games of a doubleheader against Everett, 9-2 and 9-5, in nonconference NWAC action Sunday afternoon at home.

The Roadrunners are 4-0 and travels to Everett (0-3-1) for a four-game series next weekend.

In the opener, Gavin Logan had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Roadrunners offensively. Eric Hill pitched five innings, giving up one run and striking out four to earn the win.

In the nightcap, which was called due to darkness in the fifth inning, Henry Wiebke and Michael Soper each had two hits. Wiebke led the Roadrunners with three RBIs.

