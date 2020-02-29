LBCC baseball: Roadrunners take two from Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Linn-Benton Community College swept host Everett 4-3 and 4-2 in non-conference NWAC baseball action on Saturday.

The win improves the Roadrunners' record to 6-0 while Everett drops to 0-5-1. The teams play twice more on Sunday.

In the opener, Ian McIntrye's two-run double in the top of the eight inning gave LBCC at 3-2 lead. Each team added one run in the ninth inning. Brock Townsend (2-0) earned the win for the Roadrunners and Kenji Lamdin notched his first save.

In the nightcap, Henry Wiebke singled home Gavin Logan and Maxwell Long to put the Roadrunners up 3-1. Trey Hageman had two hits for LBCC, while Caden Hennessy earned the win on the mound.

