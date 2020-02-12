LBCC basketball: Men's and women's teams fall on the road

LBCC basketball: Men's and women's teams fall on the road

  • Updated
New LBCC logo

ROSEBURG — Amyr Lowe scored 17 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 15 points but it wasn't enough as Linn-Benton Community College lost to Umpqua 70-62 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday night.

The loss dropped LBCC's record to 16-8 overall and 5-6 in the NWAC South. Umpqua remained unbeaten at 25-0, 12-0.

Marri-Anna Martinez added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LBCC travels to Portland on Saturday.

Men

ROSEBURG — Linn-Benton Community College fell behind by 14 at the half and could not catch up in an 83-58 NWAC South Region men's basketball loss to Umpqua.

Kyree Davis had 22 points and Kadeem Nelson added 21 but only four other players scored and none had more than seven points.

The Roadrunners were just 19 for 58 (32.8 percent) from the field while Umpqua was a blistering 32 for 56 (57.1 percent)

LB falls to 9-15 overall and 3-8 in league play. The Roadrunners are at Portland on Saturday.

