LBCC basketball: Roadrunners fall

Amyr Lowe and Marri-Anna Martinez each scored 12 points for the Linn-Benton Community College women's baskteball team Wednesday night, but Umpqua slipped past the Roadrunners 56-43 in an NWAC South Region game.
Megan Wagner added nine points and four rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-5, 0-3). Elizabeth Chavez scored four points and had eight assists on the night.
You have free articles remaining.
A slow second quarter for the Roadrunners allowed Umpqua to open up a 25-17 halftime lead.
LBCC next hosts Portland at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In the men's game, Umpqua outscored the Roadrunners 37-21 in the second half for a 72-54 win. Kyree Davis was the lone LB player in double figures with 19.
The Roadrunners (6-10, 0-3) play host to Portland at 4 p.m. Saturday.