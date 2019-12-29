LBCC basketball: Women, men fall in tourney

SALEM — Treasure Valley avenged its earlier loss to Linn-Benton Community College as the Roadrunners dropped a 50-38 women's basketball decision at the Chemeketa Holiday Classic on Sunday afternoon.
The loss ended LBCC's five-game win streak.
The Roadrunners (10-2) led through three quarters but managed only two points in the final period, allowing Treasure Valley (5-3) to surge ahead. LBCC was 0 for 13 from the field in the fourth quarter and managed just a 2-for-4 performance from the free-throw line.
LBCC and Treasure Valley squared off on Dec. 19 at the LBCC Classic, with the Roadrunners winning 76-70.
The Roadrunners managed to shoot just 26% from the field and were outrebounded by Treasure Valley 52-33.
Elizabeth Chavez led the Roadrunners with 12 points while Megan Wagner scored 11 points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds.
LBCC wraps up the Chemeketa Holiday Classic, and its nonconference schedule, Monday against Simpson University's JV at 10 a.m.
Men
Despite 17 points and six assists from Kye Blaser, Linn-Benton Community College lost its final nonconference men's basketball game to Skagit Valley 84-62 in the final day of the Clackamas Holiday Classic on Sunday night in Oregon City.
The Roadrunners (6-6) outshot (48% to 44%) and outrebounded (36-32) Skagit Valley (13-0), but the Cardinals jumped out to a 50-35 halftime lead and never looked back. Skagit Valley had five players score in double figures.
Kyree Davis added 13 points, the only other player in double figures for the Roadrunners.
The Roadrunners are off until the NWAC Southern Region opener Saturday, when LBCC hosts Clackamas at 4 p.m.