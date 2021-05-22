LBCC men's basketball:: Roadrunners fall to Clackamas (copy)

Ayden Foster, a freshman from South Albany High School, scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Linn-Benton past visiting Clackamas 86-81 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (4-8) also got 18 points and five assists from Kye Blaser, and 14 points apiece from Tyson Parker and Colton Lauby in the regular season finale for both teams.

Linn-Benton led by as much as 12 points late in the first half before the Cougars cut the lead to 39-31 at the half.

Foster made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 0:48 of the game to help seal the win for the Roadrunners. He made 9 of 10 free throws on the night and also shot 7 of 13 from the field.

The South Region Tournament begins Wednesday as the Roadrunners travel to Clackamas for a 7:30 p.m. game.

