LBCC roundup: Roadrunners drop two on court

Umpqua had four of its five starters score in double figures en route to a 67-55 win over Linn-Benton in NWAC men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The win kept Umpqua undefeated on the season and 2-0 in NWAC South Region play. The Roadrunners dropped to 0-2.

Fred Harding IV scored 12 points to lead the Roadrunners. Jace Mills and Kye Blaser added 10 and eight points, respectively.

The Roadrunners will host Mt. Hood Wednesday (5 p.m.) as well as Saturday (4 p.m.). Mt. Hood is not able to host any basketball games this season.

Women's basketball

Grace Gaither scored 19 points and Elizabeth Chavez added 16 points, but the visiting Umpqua Riverhawks held on to beat the Roadrunners 70-67 in NWAC South Region women's basketball action.

The loss dropped the Roadrunners' to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Umpqua is now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the NWAC South.