LBCC roundup: Tough night for Roadrunners as three teams fall
LBCC roundup: Tough night for Roadrunners as three teams fall

LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton Community College outscored Lane 13-3 in the final 7 minutes, 11 seconds of the game to mount a comeback that included several chances to tie the game within the final 35 seconds, but the Titans held on to win 65-63 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners (1-5, 1-5) trailed 62-49 before mounting their comeback run. Trailing 65-62, Kye Blaser hit the first of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining and intentionally missed the second and ended up with his own rebound and a shot to tie the game from the left baseline, but he missed. Lane (6-3, 4-2) went scoreless the final 1:53 of the game.

Ayden Foster and Fred Harding IV each had 15 points to lead the Roadrunners. Harding also had a game-high 11 rebounds and added two steals, two blocks and two assists. Jordan Adams added 12 points for Linn-Benton including 4 for 7 from behind the three-point line.

The Roadrunners travel to Lane on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip.

Women's basketball

Brooklynn Hankwitz scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for Linn-Benton but it wasn't enough to stop Lane as the Roadrunners dropped a 60-49 decision in NWAC South Region women's basketball action Wednesday evening.

The Roadrunners (3-3, 2-3) struggled from the field, only making 20 of 66 field goal attempts, including just 6 for 18 from behind the three-point line. Lane (8-1, 6-1) also outrebounded the Roadrunners 49-29.

Kaitlin Ensign had 12 points and Elizabeth Chavez added nine points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Linn-Bentron travels to Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Volleyball

EUGENE — Lane needed five sets to outlast Linn-Benton to win 3-2 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9.

The Roadrunners (8-3) had their win streak snapped at eight while Lane (13-0) remained undefeated.

Alicia Vandervoort-Walters and Isabella Wyss each had 13 kills to lead the Roadrunners' offensive attack. Sydnie Johnson had 51 assists on the night.

Defensively, Jade Hayes had 38 digs and Vandervoort-Walters had six total blocks.

The Roadrunners host Lane Friday night at 6 p.m.

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

