LBCC women's basketball:: Roadrunners fall to Clackamas

Elizabeth Chavez and Grace Gaither combined for 47 points but it wasn't enough as visiting Clackamas downed Linn-Benton 75-68 in the NWAC South Region women's basketball regular season finale Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (4-5 overall, 3-5 NWAC South) also got 11 points from freshman Blake Barbee in just her second start of the season.

Clackamas (8-1 8-1) led 40-35 at halftime and led by as much as 10 in the half.

Chavez and Gaither combined for 17-of-31 field goal attempts on the night and had six and five rebounds, respectively.

Clackamas outrebounded the Roadrunners 39-28.

The South Region Tournament begins Wednesday with Clackamas hosting Linn-Benton at 5 p.m.

