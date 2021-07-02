Legion baseball: Corvallis drops opener of annual tournament

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen got off to a rough start at the 44th annual Mickey Riley Stars-Spangled Tournament on Thursday, dropping a 7-2 decision to the Mid-Coast Dungies out of Newport at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen managed just five hits with one run scoring on an error and Walker Still driving in the other with a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it a 4-2 game.

But the Dungies put the game away with three runs in the top of the seventh of the seven-inning contest.

Koden Bruns had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Dungies while Bridger Holmes had a hit and two RBIs as the top three batters had five of their hits and scored five runs.

The Marketmen were to take on Portland Eastside, a 6-5 loser against the Sherwood Lobos on Thursday, at 7 p.m. Friday in the second of three pool-play games.

BEAVERTON SOCKEYES 9, SALEM WITHNELL DODGERS 5: J.C. Klee’s three-run double in the top of the seventh inning broke the game open for Beaverton and Braeden Munger was 3 for 5 with a stolen base for the Sockeyes. Chris Rogers and T.J. Brenneman had two hits apiece for the Salem, which got a three-run double from Brandon Stinnett in the Withnell Dodgers’ four-run fourth inning..