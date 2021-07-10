Legion baseball: Corvallis knocks off Dallas

Nick Webster had three hits and Luke Killinger two to help lead the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen to a 5-0 Area 3 American Legion baseball win over the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags on Saturday afternoon at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen (12-12 4-3 league) scored twice in the first and twice more in the third. That was all the support Noah Dewey needed as he tossed a three-hit shutout for Corvallis. Dewey walked two and struck out two.

Webster and Kilinger both doubled and drove in a run offensively. Michael Cale had the other RBI.

Corvallis has won four straight and play a doubleheader at Dallas on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0