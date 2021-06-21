Legion baseball: Holpuch tosses 1-hitter to lead Marketmen

Corvallis pitcher Garrett Holpuch allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six in a complete-game effort to earn a 1-0 American Legion baseball shutout of the Post 58 Crushers on Monday at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

The Marketmen collected just three hits but had two back-to-back as Walker Still doubled in Cameron Ordway, who also doubled, for a 1-0 lead in the second. Marcus Allen has the third hits, also a double.